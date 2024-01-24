American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Earnings Results

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 25,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $505.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American National Bankshares

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.