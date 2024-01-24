Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 19,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

