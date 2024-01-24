Analysts Offer Predictions for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.41. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

LLY stock opened at $629.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $597.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.53 and its 200 day moving average is $561.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

