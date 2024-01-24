Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $307.14

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CSL opened at $303.92 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

