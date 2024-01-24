Analysts Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Price Target at $12.60

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Gray Television by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gray Television by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Gray Television by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,433,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $9.46 on Friday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $903.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

