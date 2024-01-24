Analysts Set Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Target Price at $23.06

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

SOVO opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $884,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,154.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,520 shares of company stock worth $2,966,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

