Analysts Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price at $53.20

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
