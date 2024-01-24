Analyzing Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) and Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Energizer and Legend Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 2 4 1 0 1.86 Legend Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer currently has a consensus price target of $35.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Legend Power Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 4.75% 136.42% 4.97% Legend Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Legend Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Energizer and Legend Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.96 billion 0.78 $140.50 million $1.94 16.58 Legend Power Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.04) -2.53

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Power Systems. Legend Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Legend Power Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

