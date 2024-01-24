Analyzing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and United Fire Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.96 -$386.80 million $1.30 9.23 United Fire Group $980.29 million 0.59 $15.03 million ($1.16) -19.76

United Fire Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiriusPoint. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 8.90% 12.49% 2.10% United Fire Group -2.68% -6.08% -1.44%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SiriusPoint and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SiriusPoint and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.47%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats United Fire Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

