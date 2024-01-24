Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 780,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,115,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $540.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $64,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $65,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

