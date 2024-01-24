Ankr Price Tops $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $227.11 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,015.50 or 0.99888227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011408 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00204594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003697 BTC.

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02215435 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $18,006,038.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

