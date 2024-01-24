ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

MT opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

