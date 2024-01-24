Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

