Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $300.00

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 299.80 ($3.81), with a volume of 1274763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.76).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ASCL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.62) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASCL

Ascential Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 286.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 241.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,741.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.66), for a total value of £2,448,000 ($3,110,546.38). In related news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £2,448,000 ($3,110,546.38). Also, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £216,034.80 ($274,504.19). Insiders have sold a total of 1,230,610 shares of company stock worth $350,403,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Ascential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.