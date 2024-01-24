ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $97,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $824.40 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $824.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $718.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $325.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

