Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,261,000 after acquiring an additional 92,597 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,015. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

