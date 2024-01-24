Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,093,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

