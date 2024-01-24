Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214,274 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 829,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

