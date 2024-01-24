Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 434 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,490 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

