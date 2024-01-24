Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 480 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 215,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

