Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,575 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 181,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593,948 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.