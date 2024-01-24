Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPMB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 456,620 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 74.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 1,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

