Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PSA traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.21 and its 200-day moving average is $275.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

