Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2,596.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,776 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,814,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,426,000.

BATS OMFL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 312,488 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

