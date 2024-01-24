Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,945 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. 194,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,461. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

