Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.82.

TEAM stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.08. 1,397,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.03 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,718,707.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,718,707.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,000,892. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after acquiring an additional 579,041 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

