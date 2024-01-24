Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE VZ opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

