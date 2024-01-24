Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Ball has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ball to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 981,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14.

Insider Transactions at Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 50.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 112.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

