Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Raised to $51.00 at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $48.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Banner has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 72.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 213.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

