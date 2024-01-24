Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.55.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.57 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.23. The firm has a market cap of C$37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.06 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. Insiders purchased a total of 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

