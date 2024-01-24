Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

