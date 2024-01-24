Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,326,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,673 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 104,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,898. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $303.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

