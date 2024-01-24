Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Up 5.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 7,664,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 24,340,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $674.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

