BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.16. 1,413,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,883,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.68.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

