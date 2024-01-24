BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $293.34 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $293.34 or 0.00732875 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.87 billion and $969.32 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,548,157 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,528,884.94650787. The last known price of BNB is 292.79190379 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2034 active market(s) with $1,088,079,893.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.