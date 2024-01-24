BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 573,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 348,510 shares.The stock last traded at $50.32 and had previously closed at $50.31.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.