Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. 3,470,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,652. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

