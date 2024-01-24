Briaud Financial Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 146 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $633.70. 2,233,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,925. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

