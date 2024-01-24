Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys Shares of 5,876 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,876 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. First Financial Bankshares makes up about 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 24.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 593,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.82.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.