Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes $35,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

