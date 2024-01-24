Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. 14,290,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,558,102. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

