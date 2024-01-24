Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. 1,938,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,848. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

