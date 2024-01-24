Briaud Financial Planning Inc Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,233. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.56.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

