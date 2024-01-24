Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $10.42

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE CWK opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

