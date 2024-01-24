Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $6.61

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.61.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

EVGO opened at $2.75 on Friday. EVgo has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

