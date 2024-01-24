Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $17.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.65. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $151.47 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

