Brokers Offer Predictions for Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.