Brokers Offer Predictions for Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%.
HMC stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $36.82.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
