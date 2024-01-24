Brokers Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $17.81 per share.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.40.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $442.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.06. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $458.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares in the company, valued at $721,732.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total value of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.88, for a total transaction of $37,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

