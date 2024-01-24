Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $22.72.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -624.84%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.