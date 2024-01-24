Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Brookfield stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,340.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is -933.02%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Brookfield by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

